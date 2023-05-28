Milwaukee Memorial Day weekend violence: 10 shootings leave 3 dead, 13 hurt

At least 10 Milwaukee shootings left three people dead and 13 hurt over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

It started early Friday, May 26 when police responded to 38th and Roberts, where four people were shot. Police said the victims were all female; two of them 19, another 18 and the fourth 16.

38th and Roberts shooting, Milwaukee

The first fatal shooting of the holiday weekend happened Friday night shortly before midnight at 21st and Clarke. Police said a Milwaukee man, 28, died at the scene.

21st and Clarke shooting

There were at least five shootings on Saturday, May 27.

The first happened near 10th and Atkinson around 4 a.m. Police said a Milwaukee man, 32, was hurt, and a Milwaukee man, 27, was arrested. The shooting victim was also arrested for suspected burglary, police said.

Shooting near Sherman and Locust, Milwaukee

On Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to separate shootings near Sherman and Hadley and 15th and Wright. At Sherman and Hadley, a Milwaukee man, 19 and a Milwaukee woman, 20, were hurt. At 15th and Clarke, a Milwaukee man, 23, was hurt.

Shooting near 15th and Wright, Milwaukee

Around 9 p.m., officers were on scene near 5th Place and Burnham, where a Milwaukee man, 39, was hurt and arrested.

Minutes later, a Milwaukee man, 31, was hurt in a shooting near 12th and Highland.

Milwaukee shootings on Sunday morning, May 28 left two men dead and three others hurt.

Around midnight, police were called to 37th and Townsend, where two Milwaukee men, ages 47 and 43, were shot. Both died at the hospital.

Less than an hour later, officers were on scene at 34th and Wright, where a 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded. A Milwaukee man, 25 was arrested. Police said this was connected to the theft of a vehicle.

Around 5 a.m., two Milwaukee men, ages 20 and 19, were hurt in a shooting near 69th and Hope.