Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 4 wounded, shooters sought

Three different Milwaukee shootings wounded three men and a woman Saturday night, May 27.

Police are looking for individuals involved in each crime.

15th and Clarke

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 7:30 p.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooting happened less than a half-mile from 21st and Clarke where a man was shot and killed Friday night.

Sherman and Locust

Around the same time, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man and 20-year-old Milwaukee woman were shot. Both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

FOX6 News at the scene found a car with the windows shattered and what appeared to be several bullet holes in the driver's side doors.

Shooting near Sherman and Locust, Milwaukee

5th and Burnham

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot shortly after 9 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police also took him into custody, but did not say why. A gun was recovered at the scene.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.