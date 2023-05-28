69th and Hope shooting, 2 men wounded, no arrests

article

2 Milwaukee men were shot and wounded near 69th and Hope on Sunday morning, May 28.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.