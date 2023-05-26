Milwaukee shooting; 4 teens wounded, no arrests made

Four teenagers were injured in a shooting Friday morning, May 26 near 38th and Roberts in Milwaukee. It happened shortly after midnight.

Police say the victims include a 16-year-old girl, an 18-year-old woman, and two 19-year-old women.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

38th and Walnut shooting, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.