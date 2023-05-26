Milwaukee shooting; 4 teens wounded, no arrests made
MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were injured in a shooting Friday morning, May 26 near 38th and Roberts in Milwaukee. It happened shortly after midnight.
Police say the victims include a 16-year-old girl, an 18-year-old woman, and two 19-year-old women.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
38th and Walnut shooting, Milwaukee
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.