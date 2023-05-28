34th and Wright shooting, teen wounded

article

A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded near 34th and Wright on Sunday morning, May 28.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody, and a gun was recovered. Officials said the incident is related to an auto theft.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.