21st and Clarke shooting, Milwaukee man dead

article

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Clarke on Friday, May 26.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

21st and Clarke shooting

The victim died on the scene from his wounds. Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.