83rd and Capitol shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 44-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 83rd and Capitol on Sunday, May 28.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

83rd and Capitol shooting

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.