37th and Townsend shooting; 2 Milwaukee men dead
MILWAUKEE - 2 Milwaukee men were shot and killed near 37th and Townsend on Sunday morning, May 28.
Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m.
A 43-year-old Milwaukee man and a 47-year-old Milwaukee man were taken to a hospital, where they both died from their wounds.
Police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.