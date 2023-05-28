37th and Townsend shooting; 2 Milwaukee men dead

article

2 Milwaukee men were shot and killed near 37th and Townsend on Sunday morning, May 28.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m.

A 43-year-old Milwaukee man and a 47-year-old Milwaukee man were taken to a hospital, where they both died from their wounds.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.