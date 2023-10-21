SE Wisconsin frost advisory Sunday morning; what to prepare for

article

A frost advisory has been issued for all of southeast Wisconsin starting Sunday morning, Oct. 22 at 3 a.m. The advisory is scheduled to end at 9 a.m.

The advisory includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha counties.

During the advisory, temperatures will be near freezing. Bring in or cover outdoor plants to prevent temperature-related damage.

