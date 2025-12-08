2025 Waukesha Christmas Parade; police investigate concerning social post

article

The Brief Waukesha Police investigated a social media post that raised safety concerns before the Christmas Parade. The person responsible for the perceived threat was located and taken into custody without incident. Officials confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public.



Waukesha police announced on Monday, Dec. 8 that officers investigated a publicly shared social media post that raised safety concerns related to the City of Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Concerning social media post

What we know:

A news release from the Waukesha Police Department said the post seen on Sunday, Dec. 7, contained language that, due to its timing and content, was interpreted as potentially threatening in nature.

The statement began circulating online shortly before the parade was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and prompted immediate review by law enforcement. Officers initiated an immediate investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officials said the individual responsible for the post was located and taken into custody without incident. There was no ongoing threat to the public.

Dig deeper:

The Waukesha Police Department worked in coordination with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department to ensure a thorough response. Officials said they appreciate the public’s assistance in reporting concerns.

Related article

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Waukesha Police Department.