Car crashes to downtown Waukesha business, near Five Points

article

The Brief A vehicle slammed into a business on W. Main Street in Waukesha early Tuesday morning. Police say the driver lost control, but was not impaired. The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. near the Five Points corner; no injury details are available.



Waukesha police are investigating a crash that happened on W. Main Street. The vehicle involved slammed a business.

Waukesha crash

What we know:

Officials tell FOX6 News the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2 about a block away from the corner of Five Points.

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit the building. He was not impaired.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

There is no information about whether the driver was hurt.