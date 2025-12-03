Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes to downtown Waukesha business, near Five Points

Published  December 3, 2025 10:45am CST
Waukesha
    • A vehicle slammed into a business on W. Main Street in Waukesha early Tuesday morning.
    • Police say the driver lost control, but was not impaired.
    • The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. near the Five Points corner; no injury details are available.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police are investigating a crash that happened on W. Main Street. The vehicle involved slammed a business. 

What we know:

Officials tell FOX6 News the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2 about a block away from the corner of Five Points. 

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit the building. He was not impaired.

There is no information about whether the driver was hurt. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Waukesha Police Department.

