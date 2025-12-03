Car crashes to downtown Waukesha business, near Five Points
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police are investigating a crash that happened on W. Main Street. The vehicle involved slammed a business.
Waukesha crash
What we know:
Officials tell FOX6 News the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2 about a block away from the corner of Five Points.
Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit the building. He was not impaired.
There is no information about whether the driver was hurt.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Waukesha Police Department.