Waukesha house fire on Lombardi Way, structure a total loss

article

The Brief A fire destroyed a home in Waukesha on Christmas Day. Crews responded to the home on Lombardi Way just after 11 a.m. Everyone who was in the house got out. However, one person was taken to the hospital.



A house in Waukesha is a total loss following a fire on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Fire on Lombardi Way

What we know:

According to the Waukesha Fire Department, just after 11 a.m., the Waukesha Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to a house on Lombardi Way for a structure fire.

Fire crews arrived on scene about three minutes later and found a large volume of fire engulfing the two-story, single-family residence.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Crews immediately began to fight the fire, working from the outside to the inside of the building. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Everyone got out of the house, but one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire department estimates the damage to the building and contents to be a total loss.

A message from the fire department

What they're saying:

The Waukesha Fire Department says many fires that occur during the holidays involve food preparation or cooking.

It is important to follow safe cooking practices when preparing food.

And most importantly, when you evacuate a building that is on fire, stay out and stay alive.