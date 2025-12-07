2025 Waukesha Christmas Parade symbolizes holiday spirit, resilience
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The City of Waukesha held its annual Christmas parade on Sunday evening, Dec. 7. It was a time for the community to come together to embrace the holiday and remember those lost in the attack on the parade in 2021.
Waukesha Christmas parade
What we know:
In Waukesha's Grede Park, a heart sculpture honors the six lives taken during that tragic day back in 2021. But just a couple of blocks away, in the heart of the city, pieces of the community came together to celebrate and remember.
What they're saying:
"It's really amazing to be out here today," said Raquel Lorenzana, who attended the Christmas parade.
Hundreds of people lined the streets and bundled up in their holiday best.
"I'm just glad our outfits caught your eye," said Lindsay Slupski.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Those who were there to see the parade in person were captivated by the camaraderie. They said the Christmas parade is one way of embracing joy this season.
"My mom is actually one of the Dancing Grannies so this is the final performance of the year," Slupski said.
Parade symbolizes healing
Dig deeper:
Some said in addition to the holidays, the parade also symbolizes healing.
"This is our first time since 2021," said Tayler Hurst. "My daughter's in it, so we decided to come back."
Attendees said while the tragedy of 2021 will never be forgotten, the community's resilience will never be beaten.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
"Everybody just coming together. Making sure that everybody is still united in this whole process after a tragedy like that," Slupski said.
The Source: Information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.