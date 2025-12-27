Threat called into Waukesha County Courthouse, 17-year-old arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee was arrested after a call was made to the Waukesha County Courthouse indicating he would shoot a deputy.
According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26, the Waukesha County Communications Center got a call from a person saying he was outside the courthouse with a gun and intended to shoot a deputy.
The Waukesha County Justice Center was put on lockdown, but no person was found in the area.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The 17-year-old suspect was located at an address in Milwaukee. He was taken into custody on charges of swatting, making terrorist threats, and felony bail jumping.
The Source: The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department sent FOX6 the information.