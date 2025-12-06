2023 Waukesha carjacking, police chase; last of 3 men sentenced

article

The Brief Three men were charged in a 2023 Waukesha armed carjacking and police chase. The last of those men has now been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors said he tried to carjack one person before pulling a shotgun on someone else and taking their vehicle.



The last of three men charged in a 2023 Waukesha armed carjacking and police chase has now been sentenced to prison.

Pleas and sentencings

In Court:

Court records show 22-year-old Joshua Rodriguez pleaded no contest in September to carjacking, attempted carjacking and attempted armed robbery. Two misdemeanors were dismissed.

On Thursday, Rodriguez was sentenced to 15 years of extended supervision and 10 years of extended supervision. He was granted credit for more than two years' time served.

Tanner Crow, Andrew Hibbs-Magruder, Joshua Rodriguez

Tanner Crow, 19, pleaded guilty last year to three felonies and a misdemeanor. Eleven other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. He was later sentenced to 16 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

Earlier this year, 25-year-old Andrew Hibbs Magruder was sentenced to nine years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty to carjacking, and two other charges were dismissed.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Crow and Rodriguez tried to carjack a man in the village of Waukesha in November 2023. With a gun in his face, the driver put the car in reverse and hit the gas.

Crow and Rodriguez then ran off into a waiting car with Hibbs Magruder at the wheel, according to court filings. That's when prosecutors said the three went to a Walmart on Waukesha's south side, Rodriguez pulled a shotgun on a woman, and he and Crow got into the woman's car and drove off.

That carjacking led to a 13-mile police chase that reached speeds greater than 100 mph. This time, Crow was at the wheel, prosecutors said. An assistant district attorney said a squad was struck during the chase.