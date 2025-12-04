The Brief U.S. Foods awarded a Carroll University student one of 18 scholarships nationwide. Brooklyn Jones plans to use the $20,000 to further her education with hopes of taking the reins of her family's restaurant in Mukwonago. A Wisconsin Restaurant Association survey in August found 67% of respondents indicated they are looking to fill positions.



Running a restaurant is hard work. And when it comes to taking the reins of her family's business, a Carroll University student is making sure she earns it.

Family business

The backstory:

Recently, Jim Jones said it's been difficult finding workers to join his dedicated staff at Boneyard Pub & Grille in Mukwonago.

"It’s a lot of hours," said Jones. "Especially since COVID probably, it’s gotten worse."

Boneyard Pub & Grille

Boneyard Pub & Grille isn't alone. According to an August Wisconsin Restaurant Association survey, 67% of respondents indicated they are looking to fill positions.

But Jones does not have to look far for help keeping the business afloat.

"Since kindergarten, I’ve gone to the restaurant to learn how to roll silverware, do dishes – all the fun stuff," said Brooklyn Jones.

National scholarship

What they're saying:

Brooklyn filled out an application for a U.S. Foods scholarship this summer. She told the food service distributor about her passion, and the company picked her as one of only 18 people in the country to be awarded a $20,000 scholarship.

"It fully covers my tuition for the next two years – which is amazing," she said, "(It) means I can use my college fund to almost immediately go into graduate school when I get my bachelor’s degree."

Jim Jones

Brooklyn does not want to be handed the family business; she's trying to earn it. And unlike her dad, her interests aren’t in chopping mushrooms – it’s more like crunching numbers.

"That’s just her personality, I think. She’s always been good at numbers and advanced at math," he said.

Brooklyn is a dual major in management and leadership and business economics at Carroll University. She's a pioneer in college, and hopefully soon, a torchbearer for her family legacy.

"Between my sister, brother and I, we’re hoping to take over the restaurant one day when my dad’s ready to retire," she said.

What's next:

One of Brooklyn's final exams this semester is a marketing project for Boneyard Pub & Grille. She joked that giving her dad pointers now is a little awkward.

Brooklyn is on track to graduate from Carroll University in 2028.