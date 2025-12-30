article

The Brief



The Waukesha Department of Public Works will collect Christmas trees curbside and at its drop-off center throughout the month of January. Here's what residents should know.

Curbside pickup

What you can do:

Residents should place trees at the curb on the same day as their garbage collection. Trees must be free of lighting, decorations, tree stands or any other objects. They should not be in bags, twine or netting.

Only real trees will be collected. Wreaths or artificial trees can be put in the regular trash for collection.

DPW crews will pick up trees as they see them, but other circumstances – like plowing snow, for example – could affect pickup times. Any trees left out after Jan. 31 will need to be removed by the property owner.

Drop-off Center

What you can do:

Residents can also bring real trees to the city's Drop-Off Center throughout the month. The center at 750 Sentry Drive, north of Sunset, is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

There is no charge for tree drop-offs during the month of January.