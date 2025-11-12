Racine homicide; South Dakota man accused in death of 37-year-old woman

The Brief A South Dakota man, Benjamin Chipps, is charged with intentional homicide in the death of a woman in Racine. The victim was found with significant bruising and injuries in her home after a reported argument. Chipps, who had scratches and blood on his clothes, allegedly gave multiple versions of events to investigators.



A 46-year-old South Dakota man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of a 37-year-old Racine woman. The accused is Benjamin Chipps of Wanblee, South Dakota (in the southwest part of the state).

Racine homicide case

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Racine police were dispatched to a home near 17th and Holmes around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 10 for a report of an "unresponsive female."

When officers arrived on the scene, they heard a yell to come upstairs. The defendant was standing in the hallway and directed officers to the woman who was lying on the bathroom floor. The complaint says the woman "had significant facial bruising and other injuries on her body."

Benjamin Chipps

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators spoke with a person who lives in the home. He indicated the woman and defendant were dating. The person told police Chipps had recently moved into the home from South Dakota. The person went on to say he had heard the woman and defendant arguing and "that they were likely intoxicated," the complaint says. The person indicated the arguing lasted for several hours.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Defendant's story

What they're saying:

When investigators spoke with the defendant, the complaint says "he gave multiple versions of events." To responding officers, Chipps said the woman went to the bar the night before and got into a physical fight there, court filings say. That is how Chipps explained the victim's bruising. The defendant was the 911 caller -- and it is noted in the complaint that "the defendant is currently on federal probation out of South Dakota, and he is in absconder status."

The complaint says in looking at the defendant's body, "officers observed several scratches and cuts to his face, neck, ears, and head."

Meanwhile, Chipps' injuries were "consistent with 'defensive type' wounds that would occur when someone is grasping at a person with their hands or fingernails. The defendant's clothes were also found to have blood stains and smears," the complaint says.

In the defendant and victim's bedroom, the complaint says there was a mattress that was "soaked in blood" and "blood smears and stains on the wall."

Family devastated

What they're saying:

The family of the victim has identified her as 37-year-old Joyce Lee Bongo. Her family says she must be added to the list of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women .

Joyce Lee Bongo

"She was a strong Lakota woman that didn’t deserve the death she had, nobody does," Tamara Randall, her cousin. "We feel really bad for my aunt to have to bury a third child and to have to lose her like this."

"We are all still in a lot of disbelief about it," she added.

Jori Chambers, executive director of the Women’s Resource Center in Racine , said support systems are available for anyone seeking help.

"We want to bring awareness to domestic violence as well," Chambers said. "There are so many ways to reach out so you don’t have to go through this alone."

Joyce Lee Bongo

"Don’t give up," added Chambers. "There is support out there."

Randall said those resources can make a critical difference.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Joyce was one of my younger cousins, and she just had a good personality," she said. "She had a spark to her."

Bongo’s family has created a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

Initial appearance in court

What's next:

Chipps made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Cash bond was set at $750,000.

Chipps is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19.