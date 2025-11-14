article

The Brief Prosecutors charged three people in what is "believed to be a gang shooting." It happened near 10th and Park in Racine. The victim died at a hospital. All three men are charged with intentional homicide, among other crimes.



Racine County prosecutors charged three people in connection to what is "believed to be a gang shooting" that killed a man earlier this month.

In Court:

Chihene Davis, Isaiah McGlorn and Zharon Smith are each charged as parties to a crime with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Davis and McGlorn each face additional charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and six counts of felony bail jumping. They're both being held in the Racine County Jail on $500,000 cash bond.

Smith is additionally charged with two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. After a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said he was taken into custody on Nov. 14.

Shooting investigation near 10th and Park, Racine

The backstory:

It happened around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1. Police were called to the area of 10th and Park for shots fired and, while at the scene, learned a gunshot victim had arrived at the nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room.

The victim, who police identified as 26-year-old Cier Tye-Pearson, died at the hospital as a result of his injuries. A blue Honda had dropped him off.

What they're saying:

According to a criminal complaint, the Honda driver said they were driving when they "started getting shot at." He said he saw a white Dodge Durango, which he'd seen "multiple teams," and "believed it was following him." At one point, he said, the Dodge pulled alongside them "as if they were trying to see who was in the car."

Surveillance video

Caught On Camera:

Court filings said officers found 15 fired rifle casings and 11 fired handgun casings on opposite sides of the street at the scene, "as if two different shooters ambushed" the Honda.

Surveillance video showed the Dodge parked in the area and two suspects "running through yards as if looking to find" the Dodge and "get out of the area," per the complaint. At one point, the suspects could be heard saying to each other something like: "Is that the police?" The Dodge was seen leaving the area shortly thereafter, and the two suspects were also gone.

Racine Police

Investigators also recovered gas station surveillance video. Court filings said they used that video to identify who was in the Dodge shortly before the shooting happened, and it also showed Dodge quickly left the gas station and followed the Honda as it drove past.

The complaint identified Smith as the Dodge's registered owner, and two passengers as Davis and McGlorn. Based on the gas station and shooting scene surveillance videos, prosecutors said police identified McGlorn as the person who shot the rifle and said Davis is "believed to be the person shooting the handgun."

Court filings said, after the shooting, both Davis and McGlorn ran to the area where the Dodge was parked, apparently "waiting to pick up the shooters." When the Dodge left the scene, Davis and McGlorn were no longer seen in the area.

Based on the evidence, prosecutors said investigators believe Smith dropped Davis and McGlorn off to shoot the people in the Honda and then pick them up after the shooting.

Gang connections

Dig deeper:

The complaint noted it is "believed to be a gang shooting." The people in the Honda were associated with a northside gang, court filings said, while the three defendants are associated with a southside gang.

Earlier in the night, prosecutors said another "well-known" northside gang member had been in the Honda. That gang member had previously been charged with killing a southside gang member but was found not guilty a few years ago. Investigators believe the shooting "may have been an act of retaliation for that homicide."

Related article

Two days later on Nov. 3, a man was shot inside Chicken Palace – less than a half-mile from 10th and Park. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Jaquon Calhoun, who later died of his injuries.

The Racine Police Department said investigators determined the shooting at Chicken Palace was "retaliation" for the homicide of Tye-Pearson two days earlier. At this time, it's unclear whether anyone has been charged in Calhoun's death.