Racine County deputies stop armed felon after high-speed pursuit

The Brief Racine County deputies helped Milwaukee police stop a wanted felon after a high-speed pursuit on Wednesday. Deputies disabled the pickup with a tire deflation device on I-94 near Highway KR. Several firearms were found, and multiple felony charges are expected to be filed.



Racine County sheriff’s deputies helped Milwaukee police stop a wanted felon on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 12, after a high-speed chase headed south on I-94 into Racine County.

What we know:

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit began shortly before 4:30 p.m. when Milwaukee police notified deputies that the driver of a fleeing pickup truck was armed and dangerous.

Deputies deployed a tire deflation device as the truck continued at high speeds, disabling both front tires within moments. The pickup shredded its front wheels and came to a stop on I-94 at the Highway KR overpass, according to the sheriff’s office.

Racine County deputies and Milwaukee officers arrested the driver without further incident. The interstate was closed for about 30 minutes while the suspect was taken into custody.

Several firearms were recovered from the pickup, investigators said.

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee police will handle information related to why the pursuit began. Several felony charges are expected to be referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.