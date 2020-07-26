Friends remember man who practiced what he preached, fatally shot in Riverwest
With Milwaukee police searching for who shot and killed a longtime Riverwest resident Thursday, July 21, friends told FOX6 News Sunday they're remembering the life of a man they say practiced what he preached. Family and friends identified the man killed outside his home as Bernell Trammell -- calling for peace, love and unity -- hopeful someone who knows something about who is responsible for Trammell's murder will speak up.