Milwaukee Ald. Alex Brower to be formally sworn in Tuesday

Alex Brower, elected on April 1, will be formally sworn in as Milwaukee's 3rd District alderman on Tuesday.

Brower defeated opponent Daniel Bauman in the special election for the seat, which opened following the death of former Ald. Jonathan Brostoff last year.

Who is Alex Brower?

Brower considers himself a socialist and said he's one of the first socialists in City Hall since the 1960s.

"I am bringing back sewer socialism to Milwaukee City Hall," Brower said. "As a socialist, I do still want to help out small businesses and have them be successful."

Brower has already been appointed to the Common Council's Public Works Committee and Licenses Committee. Earlier this month, sitting in on his first meeting, he challenged a We Energies easement on city property.

"Holding We Energies accountable is one of the first things that I did, and I am proud of that," he said.

Brower told FOX6 News his focus is setting up contact information for people who live in the district. Constituents can contact Brower via phone 414-286-3447 or email.