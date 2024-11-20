Milwaukee mural controversy and damage; 2 men plead not guilty

The Brief Peter and Zechariah Mehler pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 20, after they were accused of destroying a controversial mural in the city's Riverwest neighborhood. The mural depicted a Star of David combined with a swastika. The Mehler’s left court with a $1,000 PR bond each and both are due back in court in December.



A Milwaukee father and son accused of destroying a controversial mural in the city's Riverwest neighborhood are pleading not guilty.

Peter and Zechariah Mehler are accused of using a hammer and ax to tear down the mural near Holton and Locust, which showed a Star of David combined with a swastika. The Mehler’s are accused of taking an ax and a hammer to the mural on Ihsan Atta's building back in September.

"It’s to bring attention to the genocide that’s taking place against the Palestinian people currently in Gaza," Atta said.

Before the Mehler’s entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday, Nov. 20, there was some conflict outside the courtroom. Before stepping foot in the courtroom Wednesday, Atta said the two sides came face to face in the hallway.

Peter and Zechariah Mehler

"I was trying to get a selfie with Mr. Atta, but I understand that he feels very threatened by that," Zechariah Mehler said.

Atta said that isn’t the whole story.

"It’s interesting that he didn’t tell you all of the remarks that he made prior to that," Atta said. "I will once again defer to what the D.A. had responded."

"I personally heard Mr. Zechariah Mehler making threatening comments to the victim.," ADA Brittany Kachingwe said.

That led to a no contact order that would result in bail jumping charges if violated.

Ihsan Atta

The father and son called the mural triggering.

"A swastika in any place upsets the Jewish community," Peter Mehler said.

Court records say there's video of the Mehler’s destroying it, while cursing at a surveillance camera.

Mural covered with black paint

When asked it it was true, Zechariah had this to say:

"What I’m willing to say is it needed to come down," Zechariah Mehler said. "So, I’m certainly glad that some Samaritan allegedly took it down."

Atta said the proof is on video.

"I trust that the court system will hopefully enact the appropriate measures," Atta said.

The Mehler’s left court with a $1,000 PR bond each. Both are due back in court in December.

Meanwhile, Atta said there will be another mural here addressing social issues.