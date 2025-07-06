Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jonathan Watts-Braggs on the run

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to locate Jonathan Watts-Braggs. Investigators say Watts-Braggs strangled a teen and went on the run. Watts-Braggs is believed to have ties to Milwaukee as well as Rockford, Illinois.



A man charged with holding up a bike shop found himself in more trouble when he was out on bond. Investigators say he strangled a teen, then went on the run.

Case details

What we know:

In December 2023, investigators say Jonathan Watts-Braggs walked into a bike shop at the corner of Booth and Center in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. He demanded cash, armed with a weapon.

"Initially, it was believed to be an AR-style pistol and then from there it was determined to be a fake gun," the U.S. Marshal on the case explained.

Jonathan Watts-Braggs

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Watts-Braggs only walked away with $240, according to a criminal complaint. Later, Watts-Braggs was arrested and charged. He was out on bond when he found himself in trouble again.

Second case against Watts-Braggs

Dig deeper:

"Second case came around in 2024, where Watts-Braggs strangled the victim who was able to break free," the investigator said.

Prosecutors say he strangled a 14-year-old girl. A criminal complaint explains she was able to get away as he grabbed her pants, tearing them off.

"The victim was able to flee to a neighboring address where, ultimately, police were called," the marshal said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, when investigators say he fled. He hasn’t been seen since.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"With the charges that he has, these are serious things that should be taken seriously," the investigator said.

The Milwaukee man also has ties to Rockford, Illinois. He has tattoos on his hands, arms, face and minions sketched across his neck. He goes by the street name "Dynero."

Jonathan Watts-Braggs

"The right thing to do is to turn yourself in and take care of this as safely as you can," the marshal said.

Watts-Braggs is described as being 6’1" tall and weighing 215 pounds.

What you can do:

If you know where Watts-Braggs is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.