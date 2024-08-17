Riverwest holds annual Center Street Daze Festival

Rain chances did not stop the summer fun in Riverwest.

The community came together for its annual Center Street Daze Festival on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Each year, the Riverwest Business Association puts together the celebration with local vendors, businesses and community partners.

From music stages at Club Timbuktu and the Uptowner to a pool tournament, there was something for everyone.

Organizers said you never know what you might see at the festival.

"It’s been happening a long time. It’s one of the street festivals in our community of Riverwest that all 53212 comes out for," festival co-coordinator Sarah Sutterfield said. "It’s a day of live music, food, vendors, some good shopping and community and fun vibes."

Those interested in being a vendor can contact coordinators at the Center Street Daze Festival’s Instagram page.