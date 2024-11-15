Shigella infection at MPS school, district working to treat issue

article

One case of shigellosis has been reported at an MPS school. MPS is following procedures to treat the issue and is working with the Milwaukee Health Department. Shigella bacteria cause the infection called shigellosis, which may include fever, stomach pain, and diarrhea.



A case of shigellosis (Shigella bacteria infection) has been reported at a Milwaukee public school.

Milwaukee Public Schools confirmed one case, but will not specify which school the infection occurred at "out of an abundance of caution we cannot share as the school could be considered identifiable information."

The school district says it is following procedures to treat this issue, and no other infections have been reported.

Students and their families have been notified, and the school district says it will be communicating a plan to ensure students and staff are washing their hands after transitions to ensure everyone’s safety. It will continue to conduct deep cleaning in high-touch surface areas as well.

MPS is working closely with the Milwaukee Public Health Department and will be providing a guide for students and families to make sure that they are taking all precautions to stay healthy.

CIRCA 2003: Shigella dysenteriae, bacteria which causes bacillary dysentery or shigellosis, seen under a microscope. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

What is shigellosis?

According to the FDA, Shigella bacteria cause an infection called shigellosis. Shigella causes an estimated 450,000 infections in the United States each year, and antimicrobial resistant infections result in an estimated $93 million in direct medical costs.

Symptoms usually start 1–2 days after infection and last seven days. Most people with shigellosis experience:

Diarrhea that can be bloody or prolonged (lasting more than three days)

Fever

Stomach pain

Feeling the need to pass stool (poop) even when the bowels are empty

For more information on shigellosis, click here.