Milwaukee fire; 3 homes damaged, firefighter hurt, 7 displaced

Three homes were damaged by fire in Milwaukee late Tuesday night, Sept. 3 near Center and Bremen. One firefighter was taken to the hospital and seven people are displaced.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to the scene around 11:20 p.m. for reports of a building fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a two-and-a-half story building with fire showing on all three floors. The fire spread to two additional homes.

We Energies was contacted to assist with gas and electricity.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist seven people.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.