Milwaukee’s 1st universally accessible playground; family launches campaign
MILWAUKEE - A group of volunteers on Wednesday, May 7 will launch a campaign to build Milwaukee's first accessible playground.
What we know:
Amidst a long-term fight to overcome a cancerous brain tumor, 9-year-old Stella Schneider returned to her favorite park in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood and said sadly, "This park is not for me."
Now, a group of volunteers are launching a campaign that aims to change that and by building Stella’s Playground, the first universally accessible and inclusive playground in the City of Milwaukee.
What you can do:
To learn more, volunteer or donate, you are invited to visit stellasplayground.org.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Stella's Playground.org.