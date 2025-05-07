Milwaukee’s 1st universally accessible playground; family launches campaign

The Brief A local family is launching an effort to build the first universally accessible and inclusive playground in the City of Milwaukee. The idea for Stella's Playground was inspired by 9-year-old Stella Schneider. To learn more, volunteer or donate, you are invited to visit stellasplayground.org.



A group of volunteers on Wednesday, May 7 will launch a campaign to build Milwaukee's first accessible playground.

What we know:

Amidst a long-term fight to overcome a cancerous brain tumor, 9-year-old Stella Schneider returned to her favorite park in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood and said sadly, "This park is not for me."

Now, a group of volunteers are launching a campaign that aims to change that and by building Stella’s Playground, the first universally accessible and inclusive playground in the City of Milwaukee.

What you can do:

To learn more, volunteer or donate, you are invited to visit stellasplayground.org.