Riverwest burglary, Milwaukee police seek suspects
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for three suspects who they say burglarized a home on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 12.
What they're saying:
It happened near Humboldt and North in the city's Riverwest neighborhood. Police said the suspects entered the victim's home and garage around 2:20 p.m. – while a winter storm warning was in effect – stole property and fled when they were confronted.
MPD provided the following descriptions of the three suspects:
- Suspect 1: male; Black; 14-16 years old; 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall; 170 to 180 pounds; goatee and short braids; wearing a white "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" jacket with "Smith 14" on the back and a black hooded sweatshirt.
- Suspect 2: male; Black; 14-16 years old; 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall; 170 to 180 pounds; long hair; wearing a black jacket with hood, black mask, black gloves and brown pants.
- Suspect 3: male; Black; 14-16-years old; 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall; 170 to 180 pounds; wearing a maroon jacket and dark pants.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.