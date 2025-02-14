Riverwest burglary, Milwaukee police seek suspects

article

Milwaukee police are looking for three suspects who they say burglarized a home on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 12.

What they're saying:

It happened near Humboldt and North in the city's Riverwest neighborhood. Police said the suspects entered the victim's home and garage around 2:20 p.m. – while a winter storm warning was in effect – stole property and fled when they were confronted.

MPD provided the following descriptions of the three suspects:

Suspect 1: male; Black; 14-16 years old; 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall; 170 to 180 pounds; goatee and short braids; wearing a white "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" jacket with "Smith 14" on the back and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Suspect 2: male; Black; 14-16 years old; 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall; 170 to 180 pounds; long hair; wearing a black jacket with hood, black mask, black gloves and brown pants.

Suspect 3: male; Black; 14-16-years old; 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall; 170 to 180 pounds; wearing a maroon jacket and dark pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.