Franklin garage fire Monday morning, 1 person evaluated by paramedics

The Brief Fire crews responded to a garage fire in Franklin early Monday morning, Dec. 29. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. One person was evaluated by paramedics on scene.



A fire caused damage to a home in Franklin early Monday morning, Dec. 29.

According to the Franklin Fire Department, at about 3:30 a.m. firefighters and paramedics responded to a home on South 27th Street near Villa Drive for a fire.

The fire had started in the attached garage of a single-family home, and it was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

One resident was evaluated by paramedics on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.