Franklin garage fire Monday morning, 1 person evaluated by paramedics
article
FRANKLIN, Wis. - A fire caused damage to a home in Franklin early Monday morning, Dec. 29.
According to the Franklin Fire Department, at about 3:30 a.m. firefighters and paramedics responded to a home on South 27th Street near Villa Drive for a fire.
The fire had started in the attached garage of a single-family home, and it was brought under control in about 15 minutes.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
One resident was evaluated by paramedics on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: The Franklin Fire Department posted the information on its Facebook page.