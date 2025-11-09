Expand / Collapse search

re:Craft and Relic is back with 'It's a Wonderful Holiday Market'

By
Published  November 9, 2025 7:34am CST
If you are looking to get that Christmas shopping done early, the re:Craft and Relic Holdiay Market has you covered. Sue Smith joined FOX6 WakeUp live from the Milwaukee County Sports Complex to give us the rundown of the holiday market.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and before you know it, Christmas will be here as well!

Which means now is the perfect time to start your holiday shopping.

re:craft & Relic returns to the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin with the 'It's a Wonderful Holiday Market.'

There will be 160+ artists, vintage curators, pop-up boutiques, and much more.

Head to their website to learn more and buy tickets.

Sunday, Nov. 9 schedule

  • 10 a.m. Early Bird Hour (Only Early Bird ticket holders during this hour)
  • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. General Admission
  • 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Happy Hour
Wi-tee Collectibles at re:Craft and Relic

Wi-tee Collectibles at re:Craft and Relic

Vendors from all across the Midwest will be in Franklin on Sunday, Nov. 9 for the re:Craft and Relic holiday market. Alex Wright joined FOX6 WakeUp live to show us some of the merch he will be selling.

Boho Luxe Boutique at re:Craft and Relic

Boho Luxe Boutique at re:Craft and Relic

If you are looking to get that Christmas shopping done early, the re:Craft and Relic holiday market has got you covered. Marisa Schmitz with Boho Luxe Boutique is giving us a sneak peek at what you can buy at her booth today.

