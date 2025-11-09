re:Craft and Relic is back with 'It's a Wonderful Holiday Market'
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and before you know it, Christmas will be here as well!
Which means now is the perfect time to start your holiday shopping.
re:craft & Relic returns to the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin with the 'It's a Wonderful Holiday Market.'
There will be 160+ artists, vintage curators, pop-up boutiques, and much more.
Head to their website to learn more and buy tickets.
Sunday, Nov. 9 schedule
- 10 a.m. Early Bird Hour (Only Early Bird ticket holders during this hour)
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. General Admission
- 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Happy Hour