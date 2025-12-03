article

A Franklin man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for fleeing police and causing a crash that injured another driver in Greendale.

In Court:

Court records show 29-year-old Tyler Ewing pleaded guilty to fleeing police and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The state dismissed two other felonies as part of a plea deal.

A Milwaukee County judge then sentenced Ewing to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. He was granted credit for 250 days' served.

Police chase and crash

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, a Greendale police officer was on patrol the night of March 28 when he spotted a white SUV traveling south on 76th Street near Edgehill Road.

The SUV was "significantly exceeding the clearly posted 40 mph speed limit," the complaint said. The officer put a radar on the SUV which showed the vehicle's speed was 68 mph. When the officer did a U-turn to conduct a traffic stop, the complaint said the driver of the SUV "rapidly accelerated" and fled – "weaving through traffic and utilizing the emergency lane to pass other vehicles."

Crash at Loomis and Ramsey, Greendale

A short time later, court filings said the SUV was estimated to be driving more than 100 mph. The vehicle eventually turned onto Loomis Road, ran a red light at College Avenue and appeared to be preparing to turn onto Ramsey Avenue when it crashed into another vehicle.

The vehicle that was hit ended up in a ditch, and the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. The SUV ended up hitting a light pole in the median before rolling over.

An officer approached the driver of the SUV, since identified as Ewing, who got out through the passenger door and attempted to walk over the median on Loomis Road.

Ewing ultimately stopped for the officer. During a search of Ewing, the complaint said he "was told that he could have killed someone in the other vehicle, and he stated, 'I don't (expletive) care.'"

