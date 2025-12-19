Human trafficking probe tied to Franklin strip club; 4 men charged
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Prosecutors have charged four men in connection to a human trafficking investigation that involves a Franklin strip club.
What we know:
Jimmy Durant and Dantavia Rule are charged with multiple counts of human trafficking. Brian Hopkins and Maurice Russell have related charges.
Hopkins is the manager of "On The Border Gentleman's Club." The investigation into the strip club began in 2020. The following year, the FBI was tipped off about prostitution. Drug dealing and loan fraud were happened at a downtown Milwaukee apartment.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.