Human trafficking probe tied to Franklin strip club; 4 men charged

The Brief Four men face charges, including human trafficking, linked to a Franklin strip club. The investigation into "On The Border Gentleman's Club" dates back to 2020. The case involves additional allegations of prostitution, drug dealing, and loan fraud.



Prosecutors have charged four men in connection to a human trafficking investigation that involves a Franklin strip club.

Human trafficking investigation

What we know:

Jimmy Durant and Dantavia Rule are charged with multiple counts of human trafficking. Brian Hopkins and Maurice Russell have related charges.

Hopkins is the manager of "On The Border Gentleman's Club." The investigation into the strip club began in 2020. The following year, the FBI was tipped off about prostitution. Drug dealing and loan fraud were happened at a downtown Milwaukee apartment.

FOX6 News has a crew working on this story. We will provide updates as information as it becomes available.