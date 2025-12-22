Franklin strip club tied to county-wide human trafficking probe; 4 charged

The Brief Prosecutors say a tip to the FBI in 2021 sparked a years-long investigation into an alleged sex trafficking ring. Four men, including a strip club manager, face charges ranging from human trafficking to victim intimidation. City officials say they may review licenses tied to the business as the case moves forward.



Years of investigative work culminated in early morning raids across Milwaukee County, leading to four men being charged in connection with allegedly trafficking women for sex – including the manager of a Franklin strip club.

Human trafficking investigation

What we know:

The men appeared in court miles away from the alleged crimes as prosecutors outlined a case built through surveillance, undercover operations and phone tracing that began with a tip to the FBI in 2021.

Jimmy Durant, Dantavia Rule, Maurice Russel and Brian Hopkins face a range of charges, including human trafficking, domestic abuse and victim intimidation. Hopkins, identified as the manager of On the Border Gentlemen’s Club, is charged with keeping a place of prostitution. Prosecutors allege women were forced to have sex for money at the club, with Hopkins receiving a portion of the proceeds.

The investigation began after federal authorities received information about prostitution, drug dealing and federal loan fraud tied to an apartment on Michigan Avenue, where prosecutors allege nearly $1 million was being stored. That tip launched a years-long probe involving the FBI.

Statement from On The Border

What they're saying:

In a statement responding to the charges, On the Border said it supports the investigation:

"With reference to recent media reports regarding an investigation involving one of our employees, the owners and employees of On The Border have proudly served and supported our community as a locally operated business for nearly four decades.

In response to this recent allegation, we want to clearly state that we fully support the ongoing investigation by law enforcement and condemn in the strongest possible terms any illegal activity associated with our business.

Sincerely,

On The Border Management"

Investigation continues

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors allege Durant ran the trafficking ring with help from Russel and Rule, along with Durant’s younger brother, Austin Pruitt-Durant, who is not being charged locally. Court records say raids Thursday targeted multiple locations in Milwaukee and an apartment in Oak Creek.

During searches of several high-end Milwaukee condominiums, law enforcement seized guns or accessories, cash and jewelry while looking for evidence of money laundering and human trafficking. Prosecutors say at least 24 women were trafficked, with some allegedly working at On The Border.

All four men remain jailed on cash bond and are scheduled to return to court next week.

Franklin officials weigh in

What they're saying:

On Monday, Dec. 22, the City of Franklin said it is being briefed by the police department and may review licenses connected to the establishment.

"Because Franklin’s Police Department is substantially involved in this matter, we are being briefed by Franklin’s Police Chief, who is our liaison throughout this investigation," Mayor John Nelson said in a statement.

The statement went on to say that the city "may be reviewing licenses related to this establishment, and considering the review process, no other comments will be made at this time."

