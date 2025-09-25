World's largest theater pipe organ found in Franklin business park

The Brief The world's largest theater pipe organ can be found in a Franklin warehouse. The massive instrument is the brainchild of Paul Woelbing. When Woelbing is asked why he put the theater organ together, he simply says, "Because I can."



There’s a rhythm to the routine at Carma Labs in Franklin. A melody, if you will, to the method of producing and packing Carmex lip balm.

"My name is Paul Woelbing," Woelbing said as an introduction. "And I am the co-owner of Carma Labs with my brother."

What started in their grandparents’ kitchen back in 1937 is now sold in 65 countries. But here’s where we take an unexpected turn. This is not about what’s sent all around the world.

"That pays for my craziness," Paul said, with a twinkle in his eyes. "We do make a good product."

There's a theater organ in here?!

Instead, what draws people from all over to a warehouse in Franklin. Proof for Paul Woelbing’s crazy idea that if you build it, they will come.

"‘This is where the organ is?’" Ryan Jonas, the Convention Chair for the American Theatre Organ Society, said remembering a conversation with a member. "Yeah, it’s in the middle of an industrial park. Where else would you put one of these?"

In July, members of the American Theatre Organ Society descended on Milwaukee for their annual convention. Hundreds of enthusiasts drawn by the chance to see, hear and feel the world’s largest theater organ.

"You experience it," ATOS member Dean Becker, of Milton, described. "Where regular music – maybe with the drums and stuff you can feel it – but here you can really get immersed in it."

Now, if you’re like me, you might be wondering, "Why?"

"I get asked the question a lot," said Paul with a smile. "And the quick answer is because I can."

The long answer, well, we’ll get to that in a minute.

Tinkering is what Paul does

Either way, it’s quite the passion project for someone who doesn’t even play.

"I have no ability," Paul added. "I am not a musician at all."

What Paul does is tinker. He grew up working on player pianos, motorcycles and more.

"I describe my hobbies," explained Paul. "As futzy, mechanical things that I have to swear at."

A while back, when Carma Labs was looking at new warehouse space, Paul noted the impressive echo inside. It took about 20 years to build out his masterpiece.

History of theater organs

Theater organs were specifically designed a century ago to accompany silent movies.

"World’s Largest Organ? No," Paul said, noting the subtle difference. "I’m the king of a tiny little kingdom."

This one features about 7,200 pipes. An entire orchestra at your fingertips.

"I feel like a kid in a candy store," said the night’s featured organist, Nathan Avakian.

"It’s designed to go from," Paul explained. "Baby-whisper quiet to kind of 747 flying over loud."

What's changed?

Until recently, that jumbo jet was flying inside a working warehouse. The racks and pallets of Carmex meant even Paul hadn’t experienced the full force of his creation. Until now.

"If you have a sound wave," said Paul. "And you build a wall here, you’re only getting a part of the wave."

"But now that it’s empty," Ryan, the ATOS Convention Chair, added. "The sound just keeps going and going and going. Close to six seconds, amazing."

"Now that that’s all cleared out," the organist, Nathan finished. "It sounds like a cathedral in here."

A place to worship the power of music. Which brings us back to that question of, "Why?"

The long answer lies in a look around the room. And Paul’s desire to reintroduce organ music to a… newer audience.

"Hopefully young people come in," Paul said. "See this and get interested in organ music."

At this show, there are classic fanfares and movie soundtracks. Even a certain pop star’s ‘Toxic’ twist.

"I loved being able to hear Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic,’" said Sophie Riedel, in the audience with her parents and sisters. "That made my whole night."

And for an encore, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ which brought down the warehouse.

"Me and my siblings, we grew up with that song," added Sami Riedel, who was bobbing her head throughout the Queen hit. "When I heard that I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is probably going to be one of the best songs here.’ "

Organ music for everyone. Call it a pipe dream, but Paul Woelbing might be crazy enough to make it happen.

You can view the world's largest theater pipe organ at Carma Labs on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. as part of Doors Open Milwaukee.