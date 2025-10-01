South Milwaukee man accused of stealing scrap metal from employer
FRANKLIN, Wis. - A 49-year-old South Milwaukee man is accused of stealing scrap metal from his Franklin employer and later selling it. The accused is Jonathan Arfsten – and he faces a single count of theft (value $2,500-$5,000).
Theft investigation
What we know:
According to the criminal complaint, a Franklin police officer was sent to Zone Mechanical on S. 5th Street on Feb. 6 to investigate a theft complaint. The officer spoke with a warehouse coordinator who indicated the defendant was an employee at Zone Mechanical — and that on Feb. 5, he was "observed on video taking copper piping from the business," the complaint says.
The investigating officer watched the surveillance video. The complaint says the defendant entered the business after hours and is "seen selecting copper pipes and assorted items from the scrap metal bin, placing them in his take home work van, and leaving with the items." The complaint indicates the defendant stole $3,167.40 worth of copper piping.
The officer spoke with the defendant regarding what was captured on video. The complaint said Artsten indicated "he has been struggling to support his mother and his family." The defendant "admitted to taking copper pipe and scrap metal from the business," the complaint says. Arfsten said he sold the items for $320 and "regrets taking these items from the business and knows it was a mistake," the complaint says.
What's next:
Arfsten made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Sept. 30. Cash bond was set at $500.
A preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 13.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.