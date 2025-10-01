Franklin woman missing since 2021; husband cited after crash in her SUV

The Brief A red SUV involved in a weekend wrong-way crash belonged to Sandra Eckert, the Franklin woman missing since March 2021. Her husband, Wesley Eckert — a person of interest in the disappearance — was driving the SUV and cited for driving the wrong way. Sandra Eckert’s daughter says the crash is a painful reminder that the case remains unsolved, and her mother has never been found.



A weekend wrong-way crash has resurfaced painful memories for the family of Sandra Eckert, the Franklin woman missing since March 2021.

What we know:

Eckert’s daughter, Kelsey Eckert, confirmed the red SUV involved in Saturday’s crash on I-94 was her mother’s vehicle. She said the driver was her father, Wesley Eckert – Sandra’s husband and a person of interest in the ongoing homicide investigation into her disappearance.

"My heart just sank, like so many things went through my mind at once, ’cause it was just a video, with no context," Kelsey Eckert said. "Obviously heartbroken. You know, that car shouldn’t be on the road. He shouldn’t be on the road."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

She said it opens a wound in a case still open.

Traffic cameras captured the SUV driving northbound in the southbound lanes near College Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, minutes before the crash.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it believes Wesley Eckert experienced a medical issue at the time. Court records show he was cited $330 for driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

The backstory:

Sandra Eckert was last seen leaving her home on North Cape Road on March 26, 2021. At the time, police said she was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus, a car her daughter said actually belonged to Wesley. In April 2021, police searched the couple’s home, where search warrants indicate K-9s alerted to several locations inside the house and garage.

Sandra and the car she was believed to be driving have never been found. No charges have been filed in the case.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"There’s no way a mom just up and leaves her children, her family, her everything," Kelsey Eclert said, adding she is still hoping for closure.

The Franklin Police Department has not provided a recent update on the case.

Related article