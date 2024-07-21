Joe Biden drops out: Wisconsin officials and politicians react

article

With President Joe Biden's announcement that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, Wisconsin officials are reacting to the news.

Gov. Tony Evers (D - WI)

"President Biden has been an extraordinary president, one of—if not the most—well-accomplished presidents of my lifetime. He has led and guided us through some of the most tumultuous times in our nation’s history—a ravaging pandemic and economic disaster, wars the world over, an insurrection, and a near-daily assault on basic tenets of our democracy and our more prized institutions. And he did so all while delivering for the American people, enacting historic investments in our infrastructure, helping rebuild the middle class, working to reduce costs for working families and seniors, fighting against attacks on reproductive freedom, passing real solutions to the climate crisis, and so much more.

"President Biden is a leader who’s always chosen unity over division, people over politics, selflessness over selfishness, and decency and respect over cruelty and retribution, and that’s as evident today as it has been throughout each day of his decades of public service. I’ve been proud and honored to support him, and I’m incredibly grateful for all the work we’ve been able to do together. Thank you, Mr. President.

"President Biden’s decision today doesn’t change the fact the choice remains clear this November. Donald Trump wants to be a dictator on day one. He is a dangerous threat to our democracy and our country, and he will enact a radical, authoritarian agenda if he returns to the Oval Office. There is much work ahead of us, and Wisconsin Democrats and I will spend every moment of every day for the next 107 days working to defeat him."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D - WI)

"It has been an honor to work with Joe Biden to deliver real, meaningful change for working Wisconsinites across our state. Today, seniors are paying less for their prescription drugs, our state has been put to work rebuilding our infrastructure, and millions of Wisconsinites with preexisting conditions have health care coverage because of the work we’ve done together. Throughout all of that work, I’ve been inspired by his decency, integrity, and dedication to service, and I am deeply grateful for that. Thank you, President Biden."

Eric Hovde (R - US Senate Candidate)

"While Democrats across the country stood up and asked President Biden to step aside, Senator Tammy Baldwin did exactly what she’s done for over 25 years in Washington – NOTHING!



"She stayed on the sidelines, dodging reporters and refusing to stand up for Wisconsinites. She’s been friends with President Biden for decades and never once told us about his obvious problems. We need to know right now – how long has Tammy Baldwin been part of the Biden cover-up?



"For years, the Democrats have hidden the truth behind Joe Biden’s condition. They were more focused on holding onto power than solving the problems our nation faces. It really doesn’t matter who the Democrats pick. All the top options hold extreme views completely out of touch with our nation and are complicit in this scandal to defraud the American people. They will all push agendas that make America less safe and put more burden on American families.



"This is exactly why IT’S TIME FOR CHANGE!"

Rep. Gwen Moore (D - WI 4th District)

"President Biden is exiting this race with great dignity, and I am really proud of his presidency and his record. In one presidential term alone, he helped lower the cost of prescription drugs and insulin for seniors, made historic investments in fighting climate change, rescued our economy from a devastating recession, gave our communities the resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and championed the expanded Child Tax Credit, which cut child poverty by 40 percent. He has vowed to continue building on these efforts until he finishes his term. His successful agenda will continue to improve the lives of the American people for years to come.

My focus remains on defeating Donald Trump. We must all unite in our efforts to protect our democracy and individual freedoms.

I will support Vice President Harris as the Democratic nominee and will work hard to ensure Democrats win in 2024."

Rep. Bryan Steil (R - WI 1st District)

"President Biden may have exited the presidential race, but this election remains a referendum on the failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration. There are clear differences in the policies we need to get our country back on track."

State Sen. Melissa Agard (D - Madison)

"I am filled with gratitude for President Biden and his lifetime of public service. This decision was courageous and reflects the President’s selfless dedication to his country. There is no doubt in my mind that his achievements will cement Joe Biden’s legacy as one of the most consequential presidents of our time.

"President Biden has always put the interests of the nation and the people he serves first. Today, he continued that legacy of humble leadership.

"The investments in infrastructure by the Biden Administration will benefit Wisconsin for generations to come. In addition, his support for strengthening our democracy, expanding affordable health care, and protecting the right to choose; give us a road map for our continued efforts to create a more perfect union."

Rep. Mark Pocan (D - WI 2nd District)

"I thank President Biden for his tremendous service to this country. He has been a tremendously effective president, from getting us out of COVID to reinvigorating the economy. His progressive accomplishments have been helpful to everyday Americans in my district. His announcement puts his country over his own ambition, making him truly a fire-breathing, flying unicorn by Washington DC standards.



"On the other side of the coin, the Republican Party just re-nominated a 34-time convicted felon, sexual abuser, and author of Project 2025 to be on the ballot. A twice-impeached insurrectionist should never go anywhere near the White House. Moreover, he would be the oldest and most unstable man ever to occupy the Oval Office. I call on the Republican Party to have the necessary discussion about Donald Trump stepping aside and letting a new generation run for office.

"I look forward to supporting Vice President Harris in her bid to be the nominee of our party. "

WisGOP

"Having already denied voters the chance to replace Joe Biden during the primaries, the Democrat Party is now subjecting the American people to chaos, uncertainty, and an incapacitated presidency. If Joe Biden is incapable of the rigors of running for reelection, then he cannot be trusted to fulfill the duties of his office. Everyone from Vice President Harris, Tammy Baldwin, and the Democrat establishment bears responsibility for enabling the vanity and self-delusion of the Bidens."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

"President Joe Biden has served our nation with integrity for over five decades. During his years of public service, President Biden diligently worked for the American people. Here in Milwaukee County, President Biden has delivered generational investments in affordable housing, health care, and economic development. He navigated our country through a global pandemic and met the moment to address the challenges we faced in Wisconsin.

"I’ve had the opportunity to meet with President Biden and discuss issues important to Milwaukee County. He always listened to us and brought solutions to the table that lift up residents and families, support vulnerable populations, and foster healthier communities. Today’s decision shows that President Biden cares deeply about the future of our country and I commend him for prioritizing our country’s best interests.

"Mr. President, thank you for your service to the United States of America. Milwaukee County and the State of Wisconsin are stronger because of your leadership, partnership, and compassion for those we serve. As we look ahead, let us build on President Biden’s progress and move forward together."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"President Joe Biden has been an extraordinary leader for the Democratic Party and more importantly, for our country. He promised to be a president for all Americans, regardless of which states supported his candidacy.

The first decision that Joe made when he became leader of our party was to select Kamala Harris to serve as his vice president and since, she has shown herself to be thoughtful, hardworking, and intensely focused on bettering the lives of the American people. I trust Joe Biden. For over half a century he's dedicated his life in service to our nation. Joe has given Kamala Harris his unwavering endorsement to carry the mantle of our party into the November 5th election and to serve every citizen in our country.

Just as hard as I worked to support President Joe Biden, I'll now focus my attention to make sure that we elect Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States."