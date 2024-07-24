Expand / Collapse search

President Biden addresses the nation; Milwaukee responds

Published  July 24, 2024 9:39pm CDT
Joe Biden
Milwaukee voters respond to Biden's speech

MILWAUKEE - Millions across the country tuned into President Joe Biden’s historic address on Wednesday night, July 24.

Biden sat in the Oval Office and described his term as president as the honor of his life.

The speech for some was emotional, while others said they had no interest in watching.

Biden made his bombshell announcement on Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 election race.

US President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The president's historic decision to end his reelection bid, which came after weeks of calls

The speech garnered a lot of attention, as people have been wondering about Biden’s whereabouts as he was fighting COVID-19.

"I thought it was a beautiful speech," Milwaukee resident Suzanne Seilers said. "He was just so unselfish and honoring the values of our country."

Voters said with Biden stepping down, they are looking forward to the chance of Vice President Kamala Harris facing off with former President Donald Trump in November.

"It was really nice to hear him sum up what his presidency has been about, look forward to the future," said Dennis Mitcheltree, visiting Milwaukee. "I am so grateful that he decided to let go. It was a really great thing to do for the country."