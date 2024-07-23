Expand / Collapse search

Kamala Harris WI visit; young Milwaukee voters weigh in

By
Published  July 23, 2024 5:15pm CDT
Kamala Harris
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WI youth voters share excitement, concerns for VP Kamala Harris

Several young voters shared their excitement on Tuesday, July 23, about the possibility of having a woman as president, as Vice President Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee as part of her campaign.

MILWAUKEE - Youth voter turnout soared in 2020, with analysts saying that's what helped President Joe Biden win the election.

But how is 2024 shaping up?

Although, they're not 100% sold on all her policies. 

"Vote for a candidate that matches you as well as you can get it," University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student Liz Murphy said. "It’s going to be interesting, definitely. I am not sure what I want to go for."

In swing state Wisconsin, young voters are weighing in on their thoughts, following the recent change at the top of the presidential ticket.

"I feel like you are going to drop out four months before, it’s kind of crazy," 23-year-old Tianah Smith said.

Some young adults across Milwaukee are welcoming the idea of Harris as the Democratic nominee.

"I am happy Biden dropped out," Murphy said. "Women are great. Like, let's get a woman president. That’s awesome! In concept, it sounds great."

But Murphy is also not 100% certain.

"You could say so many things as a politician, doesn’t mean you are going to keep going with it," Murphy said. "Biden and Trump have the same thoughts on – Israel is in the right."

Smith said she is uneasy.

"Scared of the unknown because I know Trump as president, but I don’t know Kamala," she said. "I am scared either way it goes [...] if I were to vote, I think you have to go for the lesser of two evils."

Murphy is focused on voting for a candidate who best matches her beliefs.

"In this world, we are not going to get exactly what we want, everything is going to be fluctuating, every other person's positions are going to be different," she said. "Vote for a candidate that can give you the American dream you want."

Young voters also pointed to social media as a good tool for learning more about each candidate, but also encouraged people to fact-check.