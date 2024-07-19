RNC 2024: Did Milwaukee convention sway local voters?

The Republican National Convention ended Thursday night.

From the attempted assassination of Donald Trump and the convention that followed, to calls from Democrats for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race – voters are now left to make sense of a historic week of American history.

Conventions usually lead to a boost for that party's nominee in the polls. The campaigns put their chosen message out to the world, and arenas get packed full of excited, loyal supporters. There's a rock concert atmosphere, as well as speeches from celebrities and some of the biggest names in politics.

The American Presidency Project keeps track of changes in support after political conventions. When comparing poll averages, those boosts do usually take place – but the score often evens out, since both parties get a chance for that convention bounce.

The Democratic National Convention will take place next month in Chicago.

Swing city, swing state

FOX6 wanted to gauge how the week's events played out in battleground Wisconsin. In Ozaukee County, Cedarburg has become a swing city in a swing state. Here is what some voters there had to say:

Tom Just, Cedarburg voter for Democrats: "It’s a show making Donald Trump now look like the attempt on his life, now he’s changed. Well, if you listen to his speech, he spoke differently in the beginning, and then he went right back to Donald Trump."

Julie Carver, Jackson voter for Trump: "It cemented my decision, and actually, I was kind of on the fence. I am voting for Trump. I don’t like a lot of the things he does, but I do like the policies. And I do remember what it was like four years ago."

Cedarburg voted for Trump in 2016, voting Republican as it had in previous elections. In 2020, though, Biden won the city by just 19 votes – turning blue in a strongly red Ozaukee County.