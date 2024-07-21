Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race; voters, DNC delegates respond

President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race – just a few weeks before the Democratic National Convention – is leaving voters, and Wisconsin delegates, with a lot of thoughts.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. Some delegates said this may be a wild few days.

"This is going to be a confusing and chaotic couple of days," DNC delegate Alex Lasry said. "And that’s okay."

He said to let the dust settle and that it’s been a mix of emotions.

"There’s some profound sadness that this is what it had come to," he said. "I think there is a lot of excitement and energy around the idea of VP Harris becoming the nominee. There’s also a little bit of confusion, but I think that’s okay."

Endorsing Harris

Lasry endorsed Harris, and hopes the Democratic Party will unite during the convention in August.

"It'll be a different convention than we’ve seen in the past, but I think that’ll be also very exciting and one that will allow us to leave even more excited and united afterward," he said.

Milwaukee County Executive and delegate David Crowley also endorsed Harris. He said this is a moment for the party to rally around a candidate together.

"The policies that have made great change for the folks here in Milwaukee and across the country, I don’t want those to be rolled back," he said.

What do voters think?

When it comes to the purple state, some voters said they are paying close attention.

"I want somebody that’s just honest," voter Max Crouch said. "And that can actually hold up to things they promise."

"Somebody that’s a leader," voter James Washington said.

Swing voter Alex Dyer said he's interested in hearing what Harris has to say, and also called the political environment "exhausting."

"I am just really ready for politics to calm down," Dyer said. "The temperate has been too high."

The DNC runs from Monday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 22 in Chicago.