Biden to address nation; what Wisconsin voters want to hear

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening to talk about his decision to drop out of the 2024 election race.

With the election a little more than 100 days away, some voters say they still don't know who they'll vote for, and it's exhausting.

"It’s just really unsettling," Alejandra Anderson said. "I just feel like we don’t have any eligible candidates."

Many Wisconsin voters are looking for answers Wednesday from Biden, addressing the nation for the first time since dropping out.

"Just to be reassured that he’s fully committed to the rest of his term as president and that he will do that to the fullness of his abilities," Anthony Procaccio said.

Voters hope President Biden will elaborate more on his decision.

"Just hope he’s got enough in the tank to make it to the end of his last term here," Ryan Christman said. "I’d like to know where he’s been the last week. It’s really odd to me that he would step down through one tweet and then you don’t hear from him at all, you don’t see him on video."

Then there are those who are charged up for Vice President Kamala Harris, who Biden has endorsed.

"I’ve sensed a little bit of renewed interest by Democratic voters and maybe a little more energy for the rest of the campaign season," Procaccio said.

No matter where you stand politically, one thing voters in the purple state agree on is the need for unity.

"I think I just need a little bit more reassurance in terms of like, what’s actually the plan moving forward," Anderson said.