Kamala Harris gains support from Wisconsin Democrats, delegates

It's a ringing endorsement. Democrats are lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris as their next presidential nominee.

All but six of the party's 95 Wisconsin delegates are in for Harris, according to Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler.

He says those six aren't against her, they either haven't gotten to that point yet, or their party position complicates their pledge.

And there's an interesting juxtaposition of emotions in the party, a somber, yet appreciative feeling towards Biden, and a lot of enthusiasm for Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris

At first glance, it's a tour of a workforce training facility at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

The White House authorized the funding to make the project possible.

But there the past meets the present in more ways than one.

"He is a good friend. He's done a lot for this country," said Governor Tony Evers, who got emotional talking about his 'good friend' President Biden, after the 81-year-old announced he'd no longer run for reelection.

Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin thanked the president for his support while following his lead.

US Senator Tammy Baldwin and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

They endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the next presidential nominee.

"He said early on in his first administration that he wanted to be a bridge to the next administration. He's making that so, and there's a new beginning, and I'm very excited," said Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Not long after, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin announced its official endorsement of Harris, with more than 90% of the party's delegates pledged to the vice president.

"She represents the next generation of the Democratic Party," said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler. "There is a surge of focus, of enthusiasm, of a kind of flowering of the kind of unity that we're going to need to defeat Donald Trump, and that we're absolutely going to have."

But whether that happens is up for voters to decide.

Marquette Law School poll director Charles Franklin will conduct his next poll Wednesday, right after Harris is set to re-introduce herself at an event in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 23.

"While she's been on the campaign trail for months now, nobody's been paying the kind of attention to those events as they will to the one in Milwaukee this week," said Charles Franklin.

As for that visit, it's often the case that FOX6 learns the logistics for campaign events in the days, or day, before it happens.

The campaign is still planning on coming and FOX6 has asked for details, but has not yet heard back.