Wisconsin governor candidates; Scott Walker says he will not run in 2026

The Brief Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker announced that he will not run for governor in 2026. Walker made the announcement in a video on X, noting he will back a "common sense conservative." This comes after Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement that he will not seek reelection.



Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker announced that he will not run for governor in 2026 on Sunday, July 27.

What we know:

Walker made the announcement in a video on X, noting he will back a "common sense conservative."

This comes after Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement that he will not seek reelection.

Dig deeper:

Republicans Bill Berrien and Josh Schoemann and Democratic Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez have launched their campaigns.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said he will run for governor, although the official launch will be later.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes told FOX6 he is considering a run, as are State Sen. Kelda Roys and State Sen. Chris Larson. Attorney General Josh Kaul said he has no comment on whether he will run.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who represents Wisconsin's 7th District, told FOX6 News the odds of him running are "probably better than 50/50."