Former Wisconsin Gov. Walker speaks at CPAC: 'Freedom is fragile'

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker took part in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, Feb. 26.

Walker, a Republican, highlighted his position on free speech and its role in American society during his remarks at the Florida event.

"Free people must be able to speak out and challenge ideas. The constitution guarantees that right" Walker said in a speech at the Florida event. "Freedom is fragile."

Specifically, the former governor touched on free speech on college campuses.

"When it comes to colleges and universities, not just government-run ones like UC-Berkeley, or the University of Wisconsin, or the University of Texas-Austin or others out there, they're public institutions -- but even the private ones, they get money from the federal and state government," Walker told FOX Business. "They should have to provide for free speech. It's guaranteed in the constitution."

Walker served as the state's 45th governor from 2011-2017.

Friday marked the second day of the CPAC. All the CPAC speeches culminate with former President Donald Trump's appearance on Sunday, which will be his first public appearance since leaving office more than one month ago.

Political experts say they will be listening closely for any early signs that someone might make a campaign announcement for 2024.

