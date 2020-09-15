Southwest captain performs 'rejected takeoff' due to bird strike

Southwest Flight 2253 was departing from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday morning, Sept. 15 when the captain performed a "rejected takeoff" due to a reported bird strike on the runway.

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker was on board the flight -- and tweeted the plane hit a "bunch of big birds."

Southwest officials say the aircraft safely returned to the gate -- and would be removed from scheduled service for a maintenance review.

There are no reported injuries.

Southwest indicated it will re-accommodate the 76 customers, including the former governor, onboard via alternative scheduled flights throughout the day.