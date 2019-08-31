MILWAUKEE -- A march in Milwaukee Monday, June 8 was focused on changing the direction of the Milwaukee Police Department -- with demonstrators calling for more money to be invested in community programs.It was a long march -- about 4 miles in total, starting at Sherman Park and ending at Red Arrow Park.Through art, poetry and signs, the group urged city leaders to defund police and give the money back to black communities -- part of a movement called "Reclaim the 414." Sherman Park and Red Arrow Park were the locations of the fatal police shootings of Sylville Smith in August 2016 and Dontre Hamilton in April 2014.

