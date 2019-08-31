During march, petition circulated to cut MPD funding by 10%, invest in black communities
MILWAUKEE -- A march in Milwaukee Monday, June 8 was focused on changing the direction of the Milwaukee Police Department -- with demonstrators calling for more money to be invested in community programs.It was a long march -- about 4 miles in total, starting at Sherman Park and ending at Red Arrow Park.Through art, poetry and signs, the group urged city leaders to defund police and give the money back to black communities -- part of a movement called "Reclaim the 414." Sherman Park and Red Arrow Park were the locations of the fatal police shootings of Sylville Smith in August 2016 and Dontre Hamilton in April 2014.
'So heinous:' George Floyd case hits close to home for brother of Dontre Hamilton
MILWAUKEE -- It has been six years since protests shut down streets in Milwaukee following the officer-involved shooting that took the life of Dontre Hamilton.
'A lot of death happening:' Milwaukee moms unite community with march against gun violence
MILWAUKEE -- Several organizations came together on Saturday morning, Aug. 31 for one cause: Stopping violence in Milwaukee.
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit over 22 hours of OT from former officer who killed Dontre Hamilton
MILWAUKEE -- The former Milwaukee police officer who shot and killed Dontre Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in April of 2014 has lost another case against the city.A federal judge dismissed Christopher Manney's civil case.
Expert witness for prosecution: Brown Deer officer was not justified in shooting, wounding of man
MILWAUKEE -- Testimony began on Wednesday, Feb. 14 in the trial of a Brown Deer police officer charged for shooting a suspect during an attempted arrest in March 2016.
Appeals Court upholds firing of Milwaukee officer who killed Dontre Hamilton
MADISON — A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld the firing of a Milwaukee police officer who shot and killed a black man.Former Officer Christopher Manney found Dontre Hamilton lying on the ground in a downtown park in 2014.
City leaders approve $2.3M settlement in Dontre Hamilton case
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Common Council approved on Wednesday, May 31st a $2.3 million settlement from the City of Milwaukee to the estate and son of Dontre Hamilton, three years after his death.
Committee approves $2.3M, $200K settlements for family of Dontre Hamilton, Barbara Killebrew
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Common Council's Judiciary and Legislation Committee approved a resolution on Monday, May 22nd authorizing a settlement payment of $200,000 to the estate and children of Barbara Killebrew, and a $2.3 million settlement for the family of Dontre Hamilton.Killebrew, 60, was stabbed repeatedly on June 24, 2014 near 24th Place and Melvina in Milwaukee -- by her estranged boyfriend.
Attorney: Family of Dontre Hamilton reaches proposed $2.3M settlement with the city
MILWAUKEE -- The attorney for the family of Dontre Hamilton tells FOX6 News the family has reached a proposed $2.3 million settlement with the City of Milwaukee.
"We share this day:" Family, friends remember Dontre Hamilton on anniversary of his death
MILWAUKEE -- It has been three years to the day since Dontre Hamilton was shot and killed by a now, former Milwaukee police officer.
Dontre Day: Family to hold event in Red Arrow Park on 3-year anniversary of Hamilton's death
MILWAUKEE -- The family of Dontre Hamilton continues to celebrate the memory of his life rather than just how he died.
Hamilton family considers federal judge's ruling on illegal pat-down a legal victory: "Dontre deserved this"
MILWAUKEE -- It's being considered a legal victory for the family of Dontre Hamilton.
Federal judge rules Christopher Manney violated Dontre Hamilton's rights with illegal pat-down
MILWAUKEE -- The family of Dontre Hamilton has received a partial victory in federal court, after a judge in a civil suit ruled former Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher Manney violated his constitutional rights by illegally patting Hamilton down before he shot Hamilton in April of 2014 in Red Arrow Park.The ruling will undoubtedly play a huge role in the upcoming jury trial against Manney and the city -- set to begin in May.
"The Blood is on the Doorstep:" Documentary on Dontre Hamilton family premieres at SXSW Film Festival
MILWAUKEE -- The family of Dontre Hamilton will be getting some national attention next week.
Dontre Hamilton documentary to have world premiere at SXSW Film Festival
MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee story is getting national attention.
Families of Jay Anderson, Dontre Hamilton, Corey Stingley encourage boycott this holiday season
WAUWATOSA -- The holiday shopping season kicks into high gear on Black Friday -- November 25th, and two separate groups are calling for boycotts.
Team that will now investigate deadly police incidents in Milwaukee includes members from every department
MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News has learned more about the team that will now investigate deadly police incidents in Milwaukee.