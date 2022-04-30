Dontre Hamilton Red Arrow Park memorial bench, plaque unveiled

A memorial bench and plaque in Dontre Hamilton's memory was unveiled at Red Arrow Park on Saturday afternoon, April 30 – also known as "Dontre Day."

In 2021, Milwaukee County Board Vice Chair Sequanna Taylor sponsored a resolution to authorize the parks department to build and install the memorial.

A Starbucks employee called police because Hamilton was sleeping on a park bench in 2014. The officer who shot Hamilton 14 times, Christopher Manney, was never charged but was later fired from the force. Hamilton suffered from mental illness.

Dontre Hamilton

"This is a time to not only remember his death, and recognize many of the injustices and disparities not only in our own community but across this country, but it's also an opportunity to recognize how this family has continued to use this death to inspire others," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

The Hamilton family would like to use the bench and plaque to bring attention to mental health issues and healing circles in collaboration with the veteran community, according to a news release.

Advertisement