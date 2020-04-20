Racine County sheriff's deputies rescue man from cliff

Racine County sheriff's deputies rescue man from cliff

RACINE -- Officials with the Racine County Sheriff's Office rescued a man from the side of a cliff on Tuesday morning, June 30.Authorities responded to Racine County Cliffside Park shortly after 10 a.m.There, authorities found the man about seven feet below the top of the cliff, which was significantly eroded.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office: Child sex crimes investigation turns up pipe bombs

Racine County Sheriff’s Office: Child sex crimes investigation turns up pipe bombs

BURLINGTON, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says authorities who were investigating a man on allegations of child sex abuse found pipe bombs in a Burlington residence.A sheriff's office release says that 38-year-old Kyle Gustin is being held in the Racine County Jail on two counts of possession of improvised explosives and numerous counts of child sex crimes.

Sheriff: Waterford man stole power washer, snow blower from garage 'to support a drug habit'

Sheriff: Waterford man stole power washer, snow blower from garage 'to support a drug habit'

RACINE COUNTY -- A Waterford man, 29, admitted to stealing a power washer and snow blower from a garage on Racine Street near Center Street "to support a drug habit."Sheriff's officials identified the man as Christopher Anstedt -- who was taken to jail on charges of burglary, recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Burlington man arrested for 5th OWI after single-vehicle crash

Burlington man arrested for 5th OWI after single-vehicle crash

VILLAGE OF ROCHESTER -- Racine County deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23 near Highway 83 and Washington Avenue in the Village of Rochester.The caller stated that a vehicle left the road and hit a tree at a high rate of speed and that someone was possibly ejected from the vehicle.

Illinois man arrested for OWI, drug possession in Racine County; had narcotics 'in plain view'

Illinois man arrested for OWI, drug possession in Racine County; had narcotics 'in plain view'

RACINE COUNTY -- Racine County sheriff's deputies arrested an Illinois man Friday night, May 22 for operating while intoxicated; a search of his vehicle uncovered marijuana, oxycodone and other drugs.Authorities say the man -- a 57-year-old form Grayslake, Illinois -- stopped at the STH 11 offramp of southbound I-41 around 10:45 on Friday night after he was observed deviating from his lane and driving at varying speed between 45 and 60 mph in a 70 mph zone.While speaking with the man, deputies noted "obvious" signs of impairment and conducted a field sobriety test, which the man failed.

Sheriff: Kenosha County driver arrested for OWI struck barn 'occupied by numerous animals'

Sheriff: Kenosha County driver arrested for OWI struck barn 'occupied by numerous animals'

TOWN OF BURLINGTON -- A Kenosha County woman, 60, was arrested for OWI, first offense Thursday morning, May 21 after Racine County sheriff's officials said her vehicle struck a barn "occupied by numerous animals" in the Town of Burlington.Officials with the Racine County Sheriff's Office said a 911 call came in just after 7 a.m. regarding a reckless driver who "blew a stop sign" and was driving on the gravel shoulder in the area of Pine Street and Karcher Road in the Town of Burlington.As deputies were dispatched to the area, the caller provided an update -- indicating the reckless driver had struck a barn  near Pine Street and Schaal Road.A preliminary investigation revealed the woman was headed northbound on Pine when she crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, left the roadway and proceeded through the culvert.

'She wanted to swim:' Browns Lake fishermen rescued woman 'barely treading water' 

'She wanted to swim:' Browns Lake fishermen rescued woman 'barely treading water' 

BURLINGTON -- Two Browns Lake fishermen pulled a woman from the water Tuesday night, April 27, suffering from hypothermia after she reportedly indicated "she wanted to swim" across the lake.Racine County sheriff's officials said just after 8 p.m., a 911 call came in regarding the 26-year-old woman who was pulled out of the lake by two fishermen, who said they were taking her to their boat on Peninsula Drive.About a half hour earlier, a call came in regarding a suspicious vehicle on Caldwell Drive.