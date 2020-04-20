'Important to see firsthand:' Rep. Steil rides along with Racine County sheriff amid calls for reform
RACINE -- The Racine County Sheriff's Office is offering lawmakers the opportunity to sit in the passenger seat for a ride-along.
Racine County deputy involved in accident; driver of striking vehicle cited
RACINE COUNTY -- A marked Racine County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was involved in an accident involving another driver on Thursday morning, July 9.The sheriff's office said the accident happened just after 5 a.m. near US-45 and CTH-A in Racine County.
Racine County sheriff's deputies rescue man from cliff
RACINE -- Officials with the Racine County Sheriff's Office rescued a man from the side of a cliff on Tuesday morning, June 30.Authorities responded to Racine County Cliffside Park shortly after 10 a.m.There, authorities found the man about seven feet below the top of the cliff, which was significantly eroded.
'Y'all don't deserve a life:' Burlington man accused of resisting, threatening deputies after pursuit
RACINE COUNTY -- A Burlington man faces multiple charges after prosecutors said he was involved in a high speed pursuit in the Village of Rochester in Racine County on June 15 -- and resisted and threatened deputies trying to arrest him.It happened on Monday, June 15 around 11:30 p.m.David Marshall Jr. 22, faces the following charges:
Racine County Sheriff’s Office: Child sex crimes investigation turns up pipe bombs
BURLINGTON, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says authorities who were investigating a man on allegations of child sex abuse found pipe bombs in a Burlington residence.A sheriff's office release says that 38-year-old Kyle Gustin is being held in the Racine County Jail on two counts of possession of improvised explosives and numerous counts of child sex crimes.
Racine Co. Sheriff Office offering ridealongs to lawmakers to promote transparency
RACINE -- The Racine County Sheriff's Office is offering local lawmakers to ride a mile in their shoes.
31-year-old Caledonia man dies after motorcycle crash; speed and alcohol factors in wreck
VILLAGE OF RAYMOND -- The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in the Village of Raymond early Friday, June 12.
Woman robbed during iPhone sale in Caledonia parking lot
Freeway service driver attempts to remove turtle from road, struck by semi on I-94
RACINE COUNTY -- Law enforcement officials tell FOX6 News a freeway service driver who had pulled over to remove a turtle from the roadway on northbound I-94 near 7 Mile Road was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Friday, May 29.
Sheriff: Waterford man stole power washer, snow blower from garage 'to support a drug habit'
RACINE COUNTY -- A Waterford man, 29, admitted to stealing a power washer and snow blower from a garage on Racine Street near Center Street "to support a drug habit."Sheriff's officials identified the man as Christopher Anstedt -- who was taken to jail on charges of burglary, recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Burlington man arrested for 5th OWI after single-vehicle crash
VILLAGE OF ROCHESTER -- Racine County deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23 near Highway 83 and Washington Avenue in the Village of Rochester.The caller stated that a vehicle left the road and hit a tree at a high rate of speed and that someone was possibly ejected from the vehicle.
Illinois man arrested for OWI, drug possession in Racine County; had narcotics 'in plain view'
RACINE COUNTY -- Racine County sheriff's deputies arrested an Illinois man Friday night, May 22 for operating while intoxicated; a search of his vehicle uncovered marijuana, oxycodone and other drugs.Authorities say the man -- a 57-year-old form Grayslake, Illinois -- stopped at the STH 11 offramp of southbound I-41 around 10:45 on Friday night after he was observed deviating from his lane and driving at varying speed between 45 and 60 mph in a 70 mph zone.While speaking with the man, deputies noted "obvious" signs of impairment and conducted a field sobriety test, which the man failed.
Sheriff: Kenosha County driver arrested for OWI struck barn 'occupied by numerous animals'
TOWN OF BURLINGTON -- A Kenosha County woman, 60, was arrested for OWI, first offense Thursday morning, May 21 after Racine County sheriff's officials said her vehicle struck a barn "occupied by numerous animals" in the Town of Burlington.Officials with the Racine County Sheriff's Office said a 911 call came in just after 7 a.m. regarding a reckless driver who "blew a stop sign" and was driving on the gravel shoulder in the area of Pine Street and Karcher Road in the Town of Burlington.As deputies were dispatched to the area, the caller provided an update -- indicating the reckless driver had struck a barn near Pine Street and Schaal Road.A preliminary investigation revealed the woman was headed northbound on Pine when she crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, left the roadway and proceeded through the culvert.
Racine man arrested for OWI, 5th offense after crashing in front yard in Village of Raymond
RACINE COUNTY -- A 50-year-old Racine man was taken into custody Wednesday night, May 20 for his fifth OWI offense following a crash in the Village of Raymond.According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, they received a 911 call around 10:55 p.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a yard near 7 Mile Road and Nicholson Road.
81-year-old in critical condition after he 'passed out' while driving, struck building in Racine County
TOWN OF NORWAY -- A man, 81, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he "passed out" while driving and struck a building in the Town of Norway Wednesday, May 20, Racine County sheriff's officials said.The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Northcape Street near 124th Street.Sheriff's officials said a witness indicated the driver was unconscious and not breathing.
Dairy danger! Racine County sheriff's deputies, others corral loose cow on highway
RACINE COUNTY -- Deputies with the Racine County Sheriff's Office helped out with an "udder"-ly odd situation near the Town of Dover on Saturday.A FOX6 viewer shared a photo of some folks -- including the deputies -- helping to corral a cow that had gotten loose on WIS-20 around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
'Forcing open the window:' 2 in custody in connection with break-in at dealership in Racine County
RACINE -- Two people, both from Milwaukee, were taken into custody early Friday morning, May 1 after breaking into a dealership in the Town of Raymond and stealing various items.
'She wanted to swim:' Browns Lake fishermen rescued woman 'barely treading water'
BURLINGTON -- Two Browns Lake fishermen pulled a woman from the water Tuesday night, April 27, suffering from hypothermia after she reportedly indicated "she wanted to swim" across the lake.Racine County sheriff's officials said just after 8 p.m., a 911 call came in regarding the 26-year-old woman who was pulled out of the lake by two fishermen, who said they were taking her to their boat on Peninsula Drive.About a half hour earlier, a call came in regarding a suspicious vehicle on Caldwell Drive.
Sheriffs in several Wisconsin counties say extended 'Safer at Home' order is just too vague
WASHINGTON COUNTY -- A growing number of sheriffs in Wisconsin are saying the governor's "Safer at Home" order is just too vague; they don't plan on enforcing it.Some sheriffs say they are putting enforcement of the order on hold while litigation against Gov.
Racine County Sheriff's Office hopes public can shine new light on cold case from 1989
RACINE -- The Racine County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can shine new light on a cold case from December 1989.Officials say on December 7, 1989, Kerry O'Brien Krueger was reported missing by her husband, Tracey Krueger, and Kerry's parents.