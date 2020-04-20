TOWN OF BURLINGTON -- A Kenosha County woman, 60, was arrested for OWI, first offense Thursday morning, May 21 after Racine County sheriff's officials said her vehicle struck a barn "occupied by numerous animals" in the Town of Burlington.Officials with the Racine County Sheriff's Office said a 911 call came in just after 7 a.m. regarding a reckless driver who "blew a stop sign" and was driving on the gravel shoulder in the area of Pine Street and Karcher Road in the Town of Burlington.As deputies were dispatched to the area, the caller provided an update -- indicating the reckless driver had struck a barn near Pine Street and Schaal Road.A preliminary investigation revealed the woman was headed northbound on Pine when she crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic, left the roadway and proceeded through the culvert.

